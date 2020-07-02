All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 924 Patterson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
924 Patterson Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

924 Patterson Street

924 Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

924 Patterson Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful three story, three bedroom Rice Military home located in a corner lot is a must-see! The open concept living room and kitchen feature soaring 12 high ceilings, granite countertops, red oak hardwood floors, tile backsplash, brand name appliances and lots of cabinet space. Living room with a balcony, high windows and double doors allowing abundant natural light features crown molding and high-end upgrades. Master suite offers hardwood floors, crown molding, separate bathtub and glass shower. Master and secondary bathrooms all come with granite countertops, tile floors, and plenty of storage space. Guest bedroom downstairs has access to the side patio. Covered rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen makes living and cooking outside very enjoyable! Easy access to I-10, Memorial Park, Washington Avenue and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Patterson Street have any available units?
924 Patterson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Patterson Street have?
Some of 924 Patterson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Patterson Street currently offering any rent specials?
924 Patterson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Patterson Street pet-friendly?
No, 924 Patterson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 924 Patterson Street offer parking?
Yes, 924 Patterson Street offers parking.
Does 924 Patterson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Patterson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Patterson Street have a pool?
No, 924 Patterson Street does not have a pool.
Does 924 Patterson Street have accessible units?
No, 924 Patterson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Patterson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Patterson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
The Milano
2500 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston