924 Patterson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful three story, three bedroom Rice Military home located in a corner lot is a must-see! The open concept living room and kitchen feature soaring 12 high ceilings, granite countertops, red oak hardwood floors, tile backsplash, brand name appliances and lots of cabinet space. Living room with a balcony, high windows and double doors allowing abundant natural light features crown molding and high-end upgrades. Master suite offers hardwood floors, crown molding, separate bathtub and glass shower. Master and secondary bathrooms all come with granite countertops, tile floors, and plenty of storage space. Guest bedroom downstairs has access to the side patio. Covered rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen makes living and cooking outside very enjoyable! Easy access to I-10, Memorial Park, Washington Avenue and Downtown.