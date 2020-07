Amenities

Nice two bed rooms gated condo in heart of China Town. Large living room w/many large size of window make the unit bright. Near to grocery stores & Bank, Restaurants.2 minutes to Beltway 8 and about 7 minutes to Hwy 59 by car. Has washer dryer and refrigerator.Recently updated. Very good condition. Don't miss!