Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN.ASK ABOUT DISCOUNTED RATE FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE.VERY CLEAN WITH SEVERAL RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT,HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED,RECESSED LIGHTING IN ALL ROOMS,CEILING FANS,WINDOW BLINDS,MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS,KITCHEN FAUCET,DISPOSAL AND NEW DISHWASHER.LOCATED ON A NO FLOOD ZONE STREET IN DEED RESTRICED TIMBERGROVE MANOR.LARGE YARD.DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE.GREAT CURB APPEAL.A MUST SEE!