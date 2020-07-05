9110 Kentshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Contactless showings are available and preferred at this time. ***Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Another great incentive alert! Now offering a $300 gift card for moving needs to a qualified tenant*** Cute and cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom duplex right off of Mesa Dr right in the heart of Northeast Houston. It's not only convenient but ideally priced. Have the comfort of privacy in a welcoming neighborhood. Don't wait top long this one won't last very long. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. Room sizes are approximate. Pets are accepted on a case by case situations. No pet deposit. Pet fees as follows- 44/M for one and 28/M additional pets.