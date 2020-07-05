All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

9110 Kentshire Drive

9110 Kentshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9110 Kentshire Drive, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Contactless showings are available and preferred at this time. ***Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Another great incentive alert! Now offering a $300 gift card for moving needs to a qualified tenant*** Cute and cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom duplex right off of Mesa Dr right in the heart of Northeast Houston. It's not only convenient but ideally priced. Have the comfort of privacy in a welcoming neighborhood. Don't wait top long this one won't last very long. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. Room sizes are approximate. Pets are accepted on a case by case situations. No pet deposit. Pet fees as follows- 44/M for one and 28/M additional pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Kentshire Drive have any available units?
9110 Kentshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9110 Kentshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Kentshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Kentshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9110 Kentshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9110 Kentshire Drive offer parking?
No, 9110 Kentshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9110 Kentshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9110 Kentshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Kentshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9110 Kentshire Drive has a pool.
Does 9110 Kentshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 9110 Kentshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Kentshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9110 Kentshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 Kentshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9110 Kentshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

