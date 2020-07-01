902 Patterson St

Amenities

Modern gorgeous 3 bedroom patio home in desirable Rice Military/Washington Ave Corridor in intimate, gated community. Walking distance to many restaurants and Memorial Park! First floor bedroom/gameroom or study has access to huge side and back yard. Second floor open dining, kitchen and living. Kitchen offers Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (including fridge). 3rd floor features master suite and second bed. Attached garage. Washer and Dryer included. Great layout for room mates.