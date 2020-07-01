All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 902 Patterson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
902 Patterson St
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:47 AM

902 Patterson St

902 Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

902 Patterson Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Modern gorgeous 3 bedroom patio home in desirable Rice Military/Washington Ave Corridor in intimate, gated community. Walking distance to many restaurants and Memorial Park! First floor bedroom/gameroom or study has access to huge side and back yard. Second floor open dining, kitchen and living. Kitchen offers Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (including fridge). 3rd floor features master suite and second bed. Attached garage. Washer and Dryer included. Great layout for room mates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Patterson St have any available units?
902 Patterson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Patterson St have?
Some of 902 Patterson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Patterson St currently offering any rent specials?
902 Patterson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Patterson St pet-friendly?
No, 902 Patterson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 902 Patterson St offer parking?
Yes, 902 Patterson St offers parking.
Does 902 Patterson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Patterson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Patterson St have a pool?
No, 902 Patterson St does not have a pool.
Does 902 Patterson St have accessible units?
No, 902 Patterson St does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Patterson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Patterson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
The Crest Apartments
2300 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77042
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Westmount at Copper Mill
15910 Farm To Market 529
Houston, TX 77095
La Mariposa Apartment Homes
2930 Plum Creek Ln
Houston, TX 77087
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston