Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8907 Parkette Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

8907 Parkette Drive

8907 Parkette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8907 Parkette Drive, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms and 1 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with lots cabinet space and dining area! Large bedrooms and walk in shower! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8907 Parkette Drive have any available units?
8907 Parkette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8907 Parkette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8907 Parkette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8907 Parkette Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8907 Parkette Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8907 Parkette Drive offer parking?
No, 8907 Parkette Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8907 Parkette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8907 Parkette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8907 Parkette Drive have a pool?
No, 8907 Parkette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8907 Parkette Drive have accessible units?
No, 8907 Parkette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8907 Parkette Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8907 Parkette Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8907 Parkette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8907 Parkette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

