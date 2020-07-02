8834 Shadow Crest Street

Amenities
Totally renovated! Updates include tile and hardwood floors, granite in kitchen and baths, energy efficient double pane windows and HVAC, ceiling fans in every room plus fresh paint in and out! Great backyard with lots of shade trees and a 10x12 screened in Carolina porch. Open floor plan with generously sized master and large walk in closet. Huge utility room inside home. Perfect location with easy access to 69, HBU and Memorial Herman medical facility. Basic tenant criteria: Verifiable income 3 X monthly rent, good rental history, no evictions or felony convictions, no dangerous breed dogs. All occupants over 18 to complete application.