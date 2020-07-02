All apartments in Houston
8834 Shadow Crest Street

Location

8834 Shadow Crest Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally renovated! Updates include tile and hardwood floors, granite in kitchen and baths, energy efficient double pane windows and HVAC, ceiling fans in every room plus fresh paint in and out! Great backyard with lots of shade trees and a 10x12 screened in Carolina porch. Open floor plan with generously sized master and large walk in closet. Huge utility room inside home. Perfect location with easy access to 69, HBU and Memorial Herman medical facility. Basic tenant criteria: Verifiable income 3 X monthly rent, good rental history, no evictions or felony convictions, no dangerous breed dogs. All occupants over 18 to complete application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8834 Shadow Crest Street have any available units?
8834 Shadow Crest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8834 Shadow Crest Street have?
Some of 8834 Shadow Crest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8834 Shadow Crest Street currently offering any rent specials?
8834 Shadow Crest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8834 Shadow Crest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8834 Shadow Crest Street is pet friendly.
Does 8834 Shadow Crest Street offer parking?
Yes, 8834 Shadow Crest Street offers parking.
Does 8834 Shadow Crest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8834 Shadow Crest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8834 Shadow Crest Street have a pool?
No, 8834 Shadow Crest Street does not have a pool.
Does 8834 Shadow Crest Street have accessible units?
Yes, 8834 Shadow Crest Street has accessible units.
Does 8834 Shadow Crest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8834 Shadow Crest Street has units with dishwashers.

