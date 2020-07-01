All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:00 AM

8723 Wiggins St

8723 Wiggins Street · No Longer Available
Location

8723 Wiggins Street, Houston, TX 77029
Pleasantville Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellently Located & Newly Finished 3/1 15 Mins From Downtown - Take a look at this charming quality home with recent updates in the city. Major upgrades have already been completed at this house and you'll enjoy a brand new range, new paint, and upgraded bathrooms. In fact, you'll not only have space inside your home, but also enjoy a large backyard with plenty of room to roam. You won't be disappointed when you take a look at this property and it will not be on the market for long.

(RLNE5004013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8723 Wiggins St have any available units?
8723 Wiggins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8723 Wiggins St have?
Some of 8723 Wiggins St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8723 Wiggins St currently offering any rent specials?
8723 Wiggins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8723 Wiggins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8723 Wiggins St is pet friendly.
Does 8723 Wiggins St offer parking?
Yes, 8723 Wiggins St offers parking.
Does 8723 Wiggins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8723 Wiggins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8723 Wiggins St have a pool?
No, 8723 Wiggins St does not have a pool.
Does 8723 Wiggins St have accessible units?
No, 8723 Wiggins St does not have accessible units.
Does 8723 Wiggins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8723 Wiggins St does not have units with dishwashers.

