8723 Wiggins St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellently Located & Newly Finished 3/1 15 Mins From Downtown - Take a look at this charming quality home with recent updates in the city. Major upgrades have already been completed at this house and you'll enjoy a brand new range, new paint, and upgraded bathrooms. In fact, you'll not only have space inside your home, but also enjoy a large backyard with plenty of room to roam. You won't be disappointed when you take a look at this property and it will not be on the market for long.



(RLNE5004013)