/
Houston, TX
/
8719 Shadow Crest Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 2:22 PM

8719 Shadow Crest Street

8719 Shadow Crest Street · No Longer Available
Location

8719 Shadow Crest Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wow! Completely updated, ONE STORY house with 4 bedrooms and 2400 square feet! Extra large master bedroom! Kitchen with granite, beautiful cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous wood-look tile in open concept living and dining areas. Luxury vinyl plank (attractive and very durable!) in each bedroom. Very large 4th bedroom could also be a game room. Covered back patio with spacious wooden deck. See attached list of upgrades and improvements. Roof, electrical, and HVAC in great condition. All appliances and water heater new in 2017. Incredible curb appeal and large yard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Established neighborhood. Very convenient off of 59 and Gessner. Close to HBU and Memorial Hermann Southwest. Available for immediate move in. Schedule an appointment to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8719 Shadow Crest Street have any available units?
8719 Shadow Crest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8719 Shadow Crest Street have?
Some of 8719 Shadow Crest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8719 Shadow Crest Street currently offering any rent specials?
8719 Shadow Crest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8719 Shadow Crest Street pet-friendly?
No, 8719 Shadow Crest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8719 Shadow Crest Street offer parking?
Yes, 8719 Shadow Crest Street offers parking.
Does 8719 Shadow Crest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8719 Shadow Crest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8719 Shadow Crest Street have a pool?
No, 8719 Shadow Crest Street does not have a pool.
Does 8719 Shadow Crest Street have accessible units?
No, 8719 Shadow Crest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8719 Shadow Crest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8719 Shadow Crest Street does not have units with dishwashers.

