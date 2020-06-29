8719 Shadow Crest Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wow! Completely updated, ONE STORY house with 4 bedrooms and 2400 square feet! Extra large master bedroom! Kitchen with granite, beautiful cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous wood-look tile in open concept living and dining areas. Luxury vinyl plank (attractive and very durable!) in each bedroom. Very large 4th bedroom could also be a game room. Covered back patio with spacious wooden deck. See attached list of upgrades and improvements. Roof, electrical, and HVAC in great condition. All appliances and water heater new in 2017. Incredible curb appeal and large yard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Established neighborhood. Very convenient off of 59 and Gessner. Close to HBU and Memorial Hermann Southwest. Available for immediate move in. Schedule an appointment to see it today!