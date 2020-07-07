Amenities
8642 Village of Fondren - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $900
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Security Deposit: $700
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1184
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Extras: Very open 3 bedroom town home in a gated community with community pool and nearby walking trails. Townhome includes spacious living/dinning area with , great sized bedrooms with more than enough storage space, plenty of cabinet and counter space in kitchen, patio/deck. Easy access to major freeways and lots of shopping. Priced to Lease fast...don't wait!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4738096)