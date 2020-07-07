All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:01 PM

8642 Village of Fondren

8642 Village of Fondren Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8642 Village of Fondren Dr, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
8642 Village of Fondren - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $900

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $700
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1184
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: Very open 3 bedroom town home in a gated community with community pool and nearby walking trails. Townhome includes spacious living/dinning area with , great sized bedrooms with more than enough storage space, plenty of cabinet and counter space in kitchen, patio/deck. Easy access to major freeways and lots of shopping. Priced to Lease fast...don't wait!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8642 Village of Fondren have any available units?
8642 Village of Fondren doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8642 Village of Fondren currently offering any rent specials?
8642 Village of Fondren is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8642 Village of Fondren pet-friendly?
No, 8642 Village of Fondren is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8642 Village of Fondren offer parking?
No, 8642 Village of Fondren does not offer parking.
Does 8642 Village of Fondren have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8642 Village of Fondren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8642 Village of Fondren have a pool?
Yes, 8642 Village of Fondren has a pool.
Does 8642 Village of Fondren have accessible units?
No, 8642 Village of Fondren does not have accessible units.
Does 8642 Village of Fondren have units with dishwashers?
No, 8642 Village of Fondren does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8642 Village of Fondren have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8642 Village of Fondren has units with air conditioning.

