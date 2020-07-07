Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

8642 Village of Fondren - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $900



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security Deposit: $700

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1184

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: Very open 3 bedroom town home in a gated community with community pool and nearby walking trails. Townhome includes spacious living/dinning area with , great sized bedrooms with more than enough storage space, plenty of cabinet and counter space in kitchen, patio/deck. Easy access to major freeways and lots of shopping. Priced to Lease fast...don't wait!



No Pets Allowed



