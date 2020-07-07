8615 Easter St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Northwest Houston - Great Yard! - This house is a perfect for a small family, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Near Carver H S For Applied Tech/Engineering/Arts and only blocks away from other Aldine ISD elementary and middle schools. Interstate 45 is near the house, making it ideal for anyone looking to commute. Great house for entertaining, it has a very nice size back yard with a little shed to help you with storage.



This house is ready for you to move in, the flooring has recently been updated, nice open floor plan in dining and living area, spacious bedrooms with closet space. This house has beautiful natural lighting!



We can discuss accepting pets on an individual basis. Look at the pictures and fall in love with this little home, feel free to contact us to answer any of your questions.



Hurry, this wont last long!



(RLNE5063247)