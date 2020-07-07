All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
8615 Easter St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:21 AM

8615 Easter St

8615 Easter Street · No Longer Available
Location

8615 Easter Street, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Northwest Houston - Great Yard! - This house is a perfect for a small family, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Near Carver H S For Applied Tech/Engineering/Arts and only blocks away from other Aldine ISD elementary and middle schools. Interstate 45 is near the house, making it ideal for anyone looking to commute. Great house for entertaining, it has a very nice size back yard with a little shed to help you with storage.

This house is ready for you to move in, the flooring has recently been updated, nice open floor plan in dining and living area, spacious bedrooms with closet space. This house has beautiful natural lighting!

We can discuss accepting pets on an individual basis. Look at the pictures and fall in love with this little home, feel free to contact us to answer any of your questions.

Hurry, this wont last long!

(RLNE5063247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 Easter St have any available units?
8615 Easter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8615 Easter St currently offering any rent specials?
8615 Easter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 Easter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8615 Easter St is pet friendly.
Does 8615 Easter St offer parking?
No, 8615 Easter St does not offer parking.
Does 8615 Easter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 Easter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 Easter St have a pool?
No, 8615 Easter St does not have a pool.
Does 8615 Easter St have accessible units?
No, 8615 Easter St does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 Easter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 Easter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 Easter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8615 Easter St does not have units with air conditioning.

