All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8606 Ilona Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8606 Ilona Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:50 PM

8606 Ilona Lane

8606 Ilona Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeswood Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8606 Ilona Lane, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastic family home with a great yard space to enjoy the outdoors! Spacious covered patio across the back of home some lets you enjoy fresh air without the sun in your way. Outdoor kitchen is complete with grill, mini fridge and sink! Inside you will find updated kitchen complete with recent stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator Included! Full size laundry washer/ dryer also included. This 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty is move in ready, located minutes from Med Center and Downtown, Zoned to Bellaire High and Longfellow Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 Ilona Lane have any available units?
8606 Ilona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8606 Ilona Lane have?
Some of 8606 Ilona Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 Ilona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8606 Ilona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 Ilona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8606 Ilona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8606 Ilona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8606 Ilona Lane offers parking.
Does 8606 Ilona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8606 Ilona Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 Ilona Lane have a pool?
No, 8606 Ilona Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8606 Ilona Lane have accessible units?
No, 8606 Ilona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 Ilona Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8606 Ilona Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Memorial Heights
3003 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Muse Museum District
1301 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77006
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston