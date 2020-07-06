8606 Ilona Lane

Amenities
Fantastic family home with a great yard space to enjoy the outdoors! Spacious covered patio across the back of home some lets you enjoy fresh air without the sun in your way. Outdoor kitchen is complete with grill, mini fridge and sink! Inside you will find updated kitchen complete with recent stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator Included! Full size laundry washer/ dryer also included. This 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty is move in ready, located minutes from Med Center and Downtown, Zoned to Bellaire High and Longfellow Elementary