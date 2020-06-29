All apartments in Houston
8525 Sands Point Dr

8525 Sands Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Sands Point Drive, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
ice maker
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc2926b09c ---- Come and see this charming two bedroom! All the appliances are brand new except for the stove!! The fridge features an ice maker. Unit features porcelain tiles throughout, new faucets and a new thermostat. Kitchen boasts loads of cabinet and counter space and granite counter tops. Bedrooms are nice sized. Unit is on the golf course and a community pool. Close to major freeways. This one will not last long! Fridge, washer and dryer included. Basic cable, water, gas and garbage collection all included! Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Trash Included Washer And Dryer Included

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Sands Point Dr have any available units?
8525 Sands Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 Sands Point Dr have?
Some of 8525 Sands Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Sands Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Sands Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Sands Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8525 Sands Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8525 Sands Point Dr offer parking?
No, 8525 Sands Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8525 Sands Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8525 Sands Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Sands Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8525 Sands Point Dr has a pool.
Does 8525 Sands Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 8525 Sands Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Sands Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Sands Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

