8525 Sands Point Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc2926b09c ---- Come and see this charming two bedroom! All the appliances are brand new except for the stove!! The fridge features an ice maker. Unit features porcelain tiles throughout, new faucets and a new thermostat. Kitchen boasts loads of cabinet and counter space and granite counter tops. Bedrooms are nice sized. Unit is on the golf course and a community pool. Close to major freeways. This one will not last long! Fridge, washer and dryer included. Basic cable, water, gas and garbage collection all included! Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Trash Included Washer And Dryer Included