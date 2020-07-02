All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 7 2020 at 3:48 PM

8429 Hearth Drive

8429 Hearth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8429 Hearth Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in the Medical Center! End unit on top floor with easy elevator access. Community is gated and covered parking spot is included. On site maintenance and patrol. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included! Available for immediate move in. Call today to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8429 Hearth Drive have any available units?
8429 Hearth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8429 Hearth Drive have?
Some of 8429 Hearth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8429 Hearth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8429 Hearth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8429 Hearth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8429 Hearth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8429 Hearth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8429 Hearth Drive offers parking.
Does 8429 Hearth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8429 Hearth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8429 Hearth Drive have a pool?
No, 8429 Hearth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8429 Hearth Drive have accessible units?
No, 8429 Hearth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8429 Hearth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8429 Hearth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

