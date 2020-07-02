8429 Hearth Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in the Medical Center! End unit on top floor with easy elevator access. Community is gated and covered parking spot is included. On site maintenance and patrol. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included! Available for immediate move in. Call today to schedule a tour.