8319 Peachtree St A
Last updated January 20 2020 at 1:46 PM

8319 Peachtree St A

8319 Peachtree Street · No Longer Available
Location

8319 Peachtree Street, Houston, TX 77016
Trinity - Houston Gardens

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 2bd near major freeways - Property Id: 187887

Duplex newly renovated close to major freeways and minutes from Downtown.
This property is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Individual meters for Water, Gas and Electricity.

Please read below before contacting for a showing qualifying.
Applicants household must meet or exceed $2,625 monthly. Applicant must receive positive references from all previous landlords for past 5 years and No evictions
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over the age of 18.
App Fee is $45.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187887
Property Id 187887

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5443967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8319 Peachtree St A have any available units?
8319 Peachtree St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8319 Peachtree St A have?
Some of 8319 Peachtree St A's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8319 Peachtree St A currently offering any rent specials?
8319 Peachtree St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 Peachtree St A pet-friendly?
No, 8319 Peachtree St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8319 Peachtree St A offer parking?
No, 8319 Peachtree St A does not offer parking.
Does 8319 Peachtree St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8319 Peachtree St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 Peachtree St A have a pool?
No, 8319 Peachtree St A does not have a pool.
Does 8319 Peachtree St A have accessible units?
No, 8319 Peachtree St A does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 Peachtree St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8319 Peachtree St A does not have units with dishwashers.

