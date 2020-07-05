8319 Peachtree St A

Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Cozy 2bd near major freeways - Property Id: 187887



Duplex newly renovated close to major freeways and minutes from Downtown.

This property is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom.



Individual meters for Water, Gas and Electricity.



Please read below before contacting for a showing qualifying.

Applicants household must meet or exceed $2,625 monthly. Applicant must receive positive references from all previous landlords for past 5 years and No evictions

A background check will be conducted on all applicants over the age of 18.

App Fee is $45.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187887

No Pets Allowed



