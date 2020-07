Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity as well as the water bill and no gas bill. Great location in heart of Houston- Easy access, near 59 Southwest freeway/ Beltway 8. Kitchen has Stainless steel appliances, and brand new granite countertops. New tile flooring all downstairs and fresh new paint in entire home. New wrought iron staircase. Large living and dining combo area.