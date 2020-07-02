831 Robin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***PROPERTY AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1st.*** PLEASE ALLOW 24 HOURS FOR SHOWING REQUESTS AS THE HOME IS STILL TENANT OCCUPIED. Home comes with REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER UNITS. IMMACULATE Contemporary town home in the HEART OF MIDTOWN. Conveniently located, with easy access to major highways. WALKABILITY SCORE OF 10! A true OPEN CONCEPT, with HIGH CEILINGS and many windows which make the space VERY BRIGHT. RARE, OVERSIZED PATIO in the first floor. MASTER BEDROOM features an extra room that could be used for an OFFICE. HUGE CLOSET SPACE! This is the IDEA ROOMMATE FLOOR PLAN.