Houston, TX
831 Robin Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

831 Robin Street

831 Robin Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Fourth Ward
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

831 Robin Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***PROPERTY AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1st.*** PLEASE ALLOW 24 HOURS FOR SHOWING REQUESTS AS THE HOME IS STILL TENANT OCCUPIED. Home comes with REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER UNITS. IMMACULATE Contemporary town home in the HEART OF MIDTOWN. Conveniently located, with easy access to major highways. WALKABILITY SCORE OF 10! A true OPEN CONCEPT, with HIGH CEILINGS and many windows which make the space VERY BRIGHT. RARE, OVERSIZED PATIO in the first floor. MASTER BEDROOM features an extra room that could be used for an OFFICE. HUGE CLOSET SPACE! This is the IDEA ROOMMATE FLOOR PLAN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Robin Street have any available units?
831 Robin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Robin Street have?
Some of 831 Robin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Robin Street currently offering any rent specials?
831 Robin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Robin Street pet-friendly?
No, 831 Robin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 831 Robin Street offer parking?
Yes, 831 Robin Street offers parking.
Does 831 Robin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Robin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Robin Street have a pool?
No, 831 Robin Street does not have a pool.
Does 831 Robin Street have accessible units?
No, 831 Robin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Robin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Robin Street has units with dishwashers.

