828 Seagler Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub media room

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY FOR EXECUTIVE LEASE IN EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY. PRIVATE ENCLAVE OF ONLY 4 HOMES LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BRIARGROVE PARK! STUNNING MEDITERRANEAN ARCHITECTURE & RESORT STYLE LIVING. UNIQUE DESIGN WITH PRIVATE POOL & SPA, LOGGIA, DRAMATIC TWO STORY ENTRY & STAIRCASE. OPEN PLAN IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. CHEFS WILL LOVE THIS KITCHEN WITH SEMICIRCULAR COUNTER & SERVING BAR. CUSTOM BUILT-INS THROUGHOUT! AWESOME GAME OR MEDIA ROOM ON SECOND LEVEL! BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF POOL FROM MOST ROOMS! EXCELLENT ACCESS TO BELTWAY 8 & TOWN & COUNTRY CITY CENTER. DID NOT FLOOD!