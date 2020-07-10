823 W 21st Street

Amenities

All appliances stay! This is the perfect home for entertaining; the living space (including a formal dining area at the front of the home with beautiful brick accent wall) is on the first floor. Kitchen is a chef's dream with extended island that has ample storage and power, high-end appliances, and designer subway tile backsplash. Spacious and bright, with balconies on every floor. Gated front and backyards are great for pets. Game room on third floor with counter and storage space and opening for a beverage fridge. Alley driveway at the rear has been paved- enter from Durham. PLUS guest suite above the garage is perfect for extended family to stay over the holidays (close, but not too close!) or your music room, yoga studio, or extra play space! Less than half a mile from HEB and numerous trendy eateries and bars. You can literally WALK to Cedar Creek or Eureka Heights Brew Co. This is the lifestyle you have dreamed of!