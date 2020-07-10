All apartments in Houston
823 W 21st Street

823 W 21st St · No Longer Available
Location

823 W 21st St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
yoga
All appliances stay! This is the perfect home for entertaining; the living space (including a formal dining area at the front of the home with beautiful brick accent wall) is on the first floor. Kitchen is a chef's dream with extended island that has ample storage and power, high-end appliances, and designer subway tile backsplash. Spacious and bright, with balconies on every floor. Gated front and backyards are great for pets. Game room on third floor with counter and storage space and opening for a beverage fridge. Alley driveway at the rear has been paved- enter from Durham. PLUS guest suite above the garage is perfect for extended family to stay over the holidays (close, but not too close!) or your music room, yoga studio, or extra play space! Less than half a mile from HEB and numerous trendy eateries and bars. You can literally WALK to Cedar Creek or Eureka Heights Brew Co. This is the lifestyle you have dreamed of!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 W 21st Street have any available units?
823 W 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 W 21st Street have?
Some of 823 W 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 W 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
823 W 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 W 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 W 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 823 W 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 823 W 21st Street offers parking.
Does 823 W 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 W 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 W 21st Street have a pool?
No, 823 W 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 823 W 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 823 W 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 823 W 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 W 21st Street has units with dishwashers.

