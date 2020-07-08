All apartments in Houston
Location

823 Silverpines Road, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous, updated home is ready for you to move in and start living in style. The Updated Kitchen has STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, GLAZED TILE BACKSPLASH. The new wood-look TILE is throughout the main living area and the expansive family room with its wood burning fireplace and vintage washed, brick built ins. A split plan separates the master bedroom onto the west side of the home with another brick focal point wall. Brand new carpet in all the bedrooms.Both bathrooms have Updated Cabinets with stylish carrera MARBLE COUNTERTOPSs and new FIXTURES and LIGHTING. The perfect way to start your day in your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Silverpines Road have any available units?
823 Silverpines Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Silverpines Road have?
Some of 823 Silverpines Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Silverpines Road currently offering any rent specials?
823 Silverpines Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Silverpines Road pet-friendly?
No, 823 Silverpines Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 823 Silverpines Road offer parking?
Yes, 823 Silverpines Road offers parking.
Does 823 Silverpines Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Silverpines Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Silverpines Road have a pool?
No, 823 Silverpines Road does not have a pool.
Does 823 Silverpines Road have accessible units?
No, 823 Silverpines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Silverpines Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Silverpines Road has units with dishwashers.

