823 Silverpines Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous, updated home is ready for you to move in and start living in style. The Updated Kitchen has STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, GLAZED TILE BACKSPLASH. The new wood-look TILE is throughout the main living area and the expansive family room with its wood burning fireplace and vintage washed, brick built ins. A split plan separates the master bedroom onto the west side of the home with another brick focal point wall. Brand new carpet in all the bedrooms.Both bathrooms have Updated Cabinets with stylish carrera MARBLE COUNTERTOPSs and new FIXTURES and LIGHTING. The perfect way to start your day in your new home.