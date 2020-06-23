821 Reinicke Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This three bedroom home sits on a fully fenced lot with an automatic gate entry. Huge kitchen area with island, formal dining and living area overlooking the cocktail pool(with removable fencing) thru a large window adding to the natural light and ambiance. Master room comes with balcony, an oversized master closet, and large bathroom with separate tub and shower. There are three more bathrooms upstairs matching the number of additional rooms with a cozy family room as well.There is an extra room upstairs that has a bathroom But no closet that could be used as a bedroom.