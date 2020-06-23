All apartments in Houston
821 Reinicke Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:08 PM

821 Reinicke Street

821 Reinecke Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 Reinecke Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This three bedroom home sits on a fully fenced lot with an automatic gate entry. Huge kitchen area with island, formal dining and living area overlooking the cocktail pool(with removable fencing) thru a large window adding to the natural light and ambiance. Master room comes with balcony, an oversized master closet, and large bathroom with separate tub and shower. There are three more bathrooms upstairs matching the number of additional rooms with a cozy family room as well.There is an extra room upstairs that has a bathroom But no closet that could be used as a bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Reinicke Street have any available units?
821 Reinicke Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Reinicke Street have?
Some of 821 Reinicke Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Reinicke Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 Reinicke Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Reinicke Street pet-friendly?
No, 821 Reinicke Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 821 Reinicke Street offer parking?
Yes, 821 Reinicke Street offers parking.
Does 821 Reinicke Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Reinicke Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Reinicke Street have a pool?
Yes, 821 Reinicke Street has a pool.
Does 821 Reinicke Street have accessible units?
No, 821 Reinicke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Reinicke Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Reinicke Street has units with dishwashers.

