8201 Cambridge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Fantastic 3 Bedroom Townhome Ready for Move-In! - Enjoy a REMARKABLE 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home in a gated community close to the Medical Center and Downtown. Walking distance to the UT Dental School and bus stop to the Texas Medical Center. This recently built home is spacious and has amenities such as a wine cooler, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and stove. Each bedroom has a bathroom and the master bedroom features 2 walk in closets. Hardwood floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have laminate.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2896872)