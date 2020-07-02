813 Alexander Street

Amenities

House interior has been completely remodeled! 3 bedroom 2 bath house with all new custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood look tile floors, granite countertops and central A/C unit. Home located in one of the best areas in Houston, close to bike trails, parks and grocery stores. Easy commute to downtown or the galleria. Call or text to view. Home does have a garage apt in back currently leased. Dedicated driveway parking for the main house tenants.Owner pays for water, sewage, gas and trash. Tenant pays for electricity and cable.