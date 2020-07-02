All apartments in Houston
813 Alexander Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 Alexander Street

813 Alexander Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 Alexander Street, Houston, TX 77007
Greater Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House interior has been completely remodeled! 3 bedroom 2 bath house with all new custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood look tile floors, granite countertops and central A/C unit. Home located in one of the best areas in Houston, close to bike trails, parks and grocery stores. Easy commute to downtown or the galleria. Call or text to view. Home does have a garage apt in back currently leased. Dedicated driveway parking for the main house tenants.Owner pays for water, sewage, gas and trash. Tenant pays for electricity and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

