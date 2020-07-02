8122 Folkstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

GREAT PRICE!! GREAT LOCATION!! Amazing one story, 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, all updated. This adorable home has a very open floorplan, as you enter into the living and kitchen/ combo split. The Kitchen features a large granite island and Granite countertops. Stainless Steel gas grill stove/ oven, and double door refrigerator. Tile floors throughout kitchen, and living room. Hardwood laminate floors, and stand up stone shower in master bedroom/ bath. Brand new carpets in other 2 bedrooms. Fresh new paint throughout home. French doors opens to awesome oversized backyard. Great home for entertaining. Nice open floor plan. Great location- right off of Sam Houston Pkwy/ easy access to 45.