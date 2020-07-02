806 Henry St B

Amenities
Completely renovated 1/1 Garage Apt near Downtown - Property Id: 253830
-2nd story garage apartment, completely renovated in 2020
-Two blocks from MetroRail Red Line on N. Main
-Located in the up and coming Near Northside Neighborhood
-This property is a MUST SEE and will go fast!
-High-efficiency Central A/C with EcoBee Smart Thermostat
-Apartment fully insulated and with low-E double-glazed windows
-Quartz countertops and stainless appliances.
-Natural gas cooktop with high-end stainless venthood
-Large modern kitchen with white shaker cabinets
-Separate laundry room, off kitchen, with high efficiency units.
-LED recessed lighting throughout
-Plenty of storage space and generous bedroom closet
-Premium vinyl plank flooring throughout, tile in bath
-Upgraded fixtures throughout
-Quaint and spacious covered porch, great for hanging out
-Individuals with good rental history and credit will only be considered
-No smoking in unit
-Small pet allowed on a case by case basis
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253830
