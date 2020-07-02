All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

806 Henry St B

806 Henry St · No Longer Available
Location

806 Henry St, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely renovated 1/1 Garage Apt near Downtown - Property Id: 253830

-2nd story garage apartment, completely renovated in 2020
-Two blocks from MetroRail Red Line on N. Main
-Located in the up and coming Near Northside Neighborhood
-This property is a MUST SEE and will go fast!

-High-efficiency Central A/C with EcoBee Smart Thermostat
-Apartment fully insulated and with low-E double-glazed windows
-Quartz countertops and stainless appliances.
-Natural gas cooktop with high-end stainless venthood
-Large modern kitchen with white shaker cabinets
-Separate laundry room, off kitchen, with high efficiency units.
-LED recessed lighting throughout
-Plenty of storage space and generous bedroom closet
-Premium vinyl plank flooring throughout, tile in bath
-Upgraded fixtures throughout
-Quaint and spacious covered porch, great for hanging out

-Individuals with good rental history and credit will only be considered
-No smoking in unit
-Small pet allowed on a case by case basis
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253830
Property Id 253830

(RLNE5754630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Henry St B have any available units?
806 Henry St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Henry St B have?
Some of 806 Henry St B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Henry St B currently offering any rent specials?
806 Henry St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Henry St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Henry St B is pet friendly.
Does 806 Henry St B offer parking?
Yes, 806 Henry St B offers parking.
Does 806 Henry St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Henry St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Henry St B have a pool?
No, 806 Henry St B does not have a pool.
Does 806 Henry St B have accessible units?
No, 806 Henry St B does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Henry St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Henry St B has units with dishwashers.

