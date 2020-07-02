806 Henry St B

Amenities

Completely renovated 1/1 Garage Apt near Downtown - Property Id: 253830



-2nd story garage apartment, completely renovated in 2020

-Two blocks from MetroRail Red Line on N. Main

-Located in the up and coming Near Northside Neighborhood

-This property is a MUST SEE and will go fast!



-High-efficiency Central A/C with EcoBee Smart Thermostat

-Apartment fully insulated and with low-E double-glazed windows

-Quartz countertops and stainless appliances.

-Natural gas cooktop with high-end stainless venthood

-Large modern kitchen with white shaker cabinets

-Separate laundry room, off kitchen, with high efficiency units.

-LED recessed lighting throughout

-Plenty of storage space and generous bedroom closet

-Premium vinyl plank flooring throughout, tile in bath

-Upgraded fixtures throughout

-Quaint and spacious covered porch, great for hanging out



-Individuals with good rental history and credit will only be considered

-No smoking in unit

-Small pet allowed on a case by case basis

