Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:58 AM

801 Town and Country Boulevard

801 Town and Country Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

801 Town and Country Boulevard, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
801 Town and Country Boulevard, Houston, TX 77024 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/03/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. What will you serve in your Inaugural Royal Grand Banquet? (the thing common people call a “housewarming”) Your list of potential options is exhausting. Gold leafed caviar imported from the basement of a Russian oligarch? Wine discovered in a two thousand year old sunken Roman battleship? The actual Aflac duck? (roasted of course). Vegetables grown from seeds sourced from an ancient babylonian museum? Needless to say, ever since you moved into your new Houston apartment complex, your tastes have become increasingly sophisticated. Your feasts will soon become the talk of the town. Cheers! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Built-In Granite Or Quartz Topped Desks With Shelving Convection Oven And Warming Drawers Custom Cabinetry With Ample Cabinets And Drawers Disability Access European Frameless Shower Doors Hardwood Flooring In Living Areas And Bedrooms Islands With Built In Wine Refrigerators Laundry Room With Full Size Washer And Dryer And Built-In Storage Outdoor Balcony Living Area with Ceiling Fans Stainless Steel Under Mount Sinks Stone Quartz Countertops And Linear Glass Tile Backsplash Training Studio For Instructional Classes ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Controlled Access Parking Garage With Reserved Parking Available Cyber Lounge With Copier And Printer Services Elevator Expansive Fitness Center With Cardio Theater Lavish Clubroom With Large Hd Flat Screen Tv Oversized Garden Soaking Tubs Penthouses With Upgraded Finish Packages Private Dining/Conference Room With Catering Kitchen Registered With The Certification Goal Of LEED Silver Smoke-free Building Top Of Line Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliance Package With Side-By-Side Refrigerator =========================== About Hadi Current Mood: Latin Reggaeton. Hey! I’m Hadi Hassan with Taco Street Locating. You can often find me playing with my son, putting together real estate deals, or debating with my wife where to get delicious food. I’m from Pakistan, raised in Miami, and now live in Houston. I love helping people like you find places to live in Houston, so I’ve developed an entire streamlined process to make it super easy and stress free. And I’m free to work with! Please, give reach out to me so I can make your apartment search as easy as possible. [ Published 3-Jul-19 / ID 3057436 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Town and Country Boulevard have any available units?
801 Town and Country Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Town and Country Boulevard have?
Some of 801 Town and Country Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Town and Country Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
801 Town and Country Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Town and Country Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Town and Country Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 801 Town and Country Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 801 Town and Country Boulevard offers parking.
Does 801 Town and Country Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Town and Country Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Town and Country Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 801 Town and Country Boulevard has a pool.
Does 801 Town and Country Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 801 Town and Country Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 801 Town and Country Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Town and Country Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

