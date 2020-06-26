800 S Post Oak Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park parking pool table bbq/grill internet access

So you've just taken over the world. True story. Your schemes and villainous plots to get rid of those pesky super heroes has worked! Take that Justice Team! Now the world is in your grasp! ha ha ha ha! Ok, so you now need a supervillain lair to use as your international headquarters.



Being the overlord of the world isn't easy though, you still have to do things like manage, govern, do logistics, boring stuff like that. So you'll need a wonderfully luxurious place to relax and wind down after a long day. What better place than this wonderful Downtown Houston swank pad to launch your new world order?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Apartment where rich wood-style flooring.



Complementary hues and trendy lighting fixtures surround you.



Show off your culinary skills in the modern kitchen.



A chef's paradise outfitted with stainless steel appliances.



Granite countertops and custom cabinets with brushed-nickel hardware.



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Coffee Bar



Pet Park



Boardroom



BBQ Areas



Internet Lounge



Business Lounge



Pet Pampering Area



Strength and Cardio Center



Distinct Courtyards with Water Features



Outdoor Grilling and Entertainment Areas



Social Lounge Featuring a Sporting and Gaming Lounge with Billiards, Poker Table and HDTVs



_____________________________



Need a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?