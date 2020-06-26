All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 800 S Post Oak Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
800 S Post Oak Ln
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

800 S Post Oak Ln

800 South Post Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 South Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
So you've just taken over the world. True story. Your schemes and villainous plots to get rid of those pesky super heroes has worked! Take that Justice Team! Now the world is in your grasp! ha ha ha ha! Ok, so you now need a supervillain lair to use as your international headquarters.

Being the overlord of the world isn't easy though, you still have to do things like manage, govern, do logistics, boring stuff like that. So you'll need a wonderfully luxurious place to relax and wind down after a long day. What better place than this wonderful Downtown Houston swank pad to launch your new world order?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Apartment where rich wood-style flooring.

Complementary hues and trendy lighting fixtures surround you.

Show off your culinary skills in the modern kitchen.

A chef's paradise outfitted with stainless steel appliances.

Granite countertops and custom cabinets with brushed-nickel hardware.

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Coffee Bar

Pet Park

Boardroom

BBQ Areas

Internet Lounge

Business Lounge

Pet Pampering Area

Strength and Cardio Center

Distinct Courtyards with Water Features

Outdoor Grilling and Entertainment Areas

Social Lounge Featuring a Sporting and Gaming Lounge with Billiards, Poker Table and HDTVs

_____________________________

Need a new apartment?

We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 S Post Oak Ln have any available units?
800 S Post Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 S Post Oak Ln have?
Some of 800 S Post Oak Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 S Post Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
800 S Post Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 S Post Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 S Post Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 800 S Post Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 800 S Post Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 800 S Post Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 S Post Oak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 S Post Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 800 S Post Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 800 S Post Oak Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 800 S Post Oak Ln has accessible units.
Does 800 S Post Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 S Post Oak Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St
Houston, TX 77054
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln
Houston, TX 77073
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Southern Oaks
6353 Skyline Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston