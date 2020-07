Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible new construction

New to market! Come check out this tiny home development in the heart of Houston's East End! These units have been expertly renovated and are ready for immediate move-in. All new systems and appliances, these mondern-day "Cottages" are like-new construction and perfect for your everyday commute to town! Join the "minimalist movement" on Brays St!