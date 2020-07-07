All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:57 AM

7839 Portal Drive

7839 Portal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7839 Portal Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
media room
Tired of searching for a freshly updated home in a great neighborhood? Well your search is over! Newly installed laminate plank flooring and painted walls (July 2019) give this sprawling one-story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home an updated current look! Double doors welcome you into the entry, where tile and laminate flooring throughout most of the home add to the spaciousness. Beautiful granite countertops, island breakfast bar, new stainless steel dishwasher and smooth electric cooktop in the kitchen open up to a wet bar area complete with a sink and plenty of countertop space to mix it up! Vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace in the family room The impressive Master Suite is a fantastic surprise and large enough for a King-size bed and Full media/theater-style seating! Glass-enclosed showers, dual sinks, walk-in closets & framed mirrors await in other parts of the home. Spacious backyard is ready for entertaining & fun! Milne Elementary is within walking distance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7839 Portal Drive have any available units?
7839 Portal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7839 Portal Drive have?
Some of 7839 Portal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7839 Portal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7839 Portal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7839 Portal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7839 Portal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7839 Portal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7839 Portal Drive offers parking.
Does 7839 Portal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7839 Portal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7839 Portal Drive have a pool?
No, 7839 Portal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7839 Portal Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7839 Portal Drive has accessible units.
Does 7839 Portal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7839 Portal Drive has units with dishwashers.

