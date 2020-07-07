7839 Portal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage media room

Tired of searching for a freshly updated home in a great neighborhood? Well your search is over! Newly installed laminate plank flooring and painted walls (July 2019) give this sprawling one-story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home an updated current look! Double doors welcome you into the entry, where tile and laminate flooring throughout most of the home add to the spaciousness. Beautiful granite countertops, island breakfast bar, new stainless steel dishwasher and smooth electric cooktop in the kitchen open up to a wet bar area complete with a sink and plenty of countertop space to mix it up! Vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace in the family room The impressive Master Suite is a fantastic surprise and large enough for a King-size bed and Full media/theater-style seating! Glass-enclosed showers, dual sinks, walk-in closets & framed mirrors await in other parts of the home. Spacious backyard is ready for entertaining & fun! Milne Elementary is within walking distance!