Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7824 Intrepid St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7824 Intrepid St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7824 Intrepid St.
7824 Intrepid Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7824 Intrepid Street, Houston, TX 77072
Alief
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in the Aleif school district. Close to major freeways and shopping. School bus stops in front of home. Small fenced yard and parking for 3 cars.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7824 Intrepid St. have any available units?
7824 Intrepid St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7824 Intrepid St. currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Intrepid St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Intrepid St. pet-friendly?
No, 7824 Intrepid St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7824 Intrepid St. offer parking?
Yes, 7824 Intrepid St. offers parking.
Does 7824 Intrepid St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Intrepid St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Intrepid St. have a pool?
No, 7824 Intrepid St. does not have a pool.
Does 7824 Intrepid St. have accessible units?
No, 7824 Intrepid St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Intrepid St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7824 Intrepid St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7824 Intrepid St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7824 Intrepid St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St
Houston, TX 77077
The Fountains at Almeda
9000 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Granite Club
8990 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston