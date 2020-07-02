All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:08 PM

779 Dunlavy

779 Dunlavy Street · No Longer Available
Location

779 Dunlavy Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
trash valet
yoga
Having trouble finding a new apartment?

  Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.

_____________________________ This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You'll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe. 

  Just go along with it and check this place out already.

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Track Lighting

Walk-in Closets

Washer and Dryer

Granite Countertops

Hardwood Style Floors

Side by Side Refrigerators

Stainless Steel Appliances

Tile in Entry and Wet Areas

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Valet Trash Service

Complimentary Bike Storage

Yoga and Stretching Studio

Vegetable and Herb Garden

Lush Garden Landscape

Pet Friendly

Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with Televisions, Fresh Ice, and Bar

State of the Art Outdoor Kitchen and Grilling Area

Business Center

Clubhouse with Cafe

Wifi Available in Common Areas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Dunlavy have any available units?
779 Dunlavy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 779 Dunlavy have?
Some of 779 Dunlavy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 Dunlavy currently offering any rent specials?
779 Dunlavy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Dunlavy pet-friendly?
Yes, 779 Dunlavy is pet friendly.
Does 779 Dunlavy offer parking?
Yes, 779 Dunlavy offers parking.
Does 779 Dunlavy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 779 Dunlavy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Dunlavy have a pool?
No, 779 Dunlavy does not have a pool.
Does 779 Dunlavy have accessible units?
Yes, 779 Dunlavy has accessible units.
Does 779 Dunlavy have units with dishwashers?
No, 779 Dunlavy does not have units with dishwashers.

