779 Dunlavy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access trash valet yoga

Having trouble finding a new apartment?



Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.



_____________________________ This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You'll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.



Just go along with it and check this place out already.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Track Lighting



Walk-in Closets



Washer and Dryer



Granite Countertops



Hardwood Style Floors



Side by Side Refrigerators



Stainless Steel Appliances



Tile in Entry and Wet Areas



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Valet Trash Service



Complimentary Bike Storage



Yoga and Stretching Studio



Vegetable and Herb Garden



Lush Garden Landscape



Pet Friendly



Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with Televisions, Fresh Ice, and Bar



State of the Art Outdoor Kitchen and Grilling Area



Business Center



Clubhouse with Cafe



Wifi Available in Common Areas



