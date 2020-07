Amenities

Check out this tiny gem in East End going for a friendly price! Never flooded and move in ready! Great location! Quick access to Downtown Houston, major freeways, Metro Rail, Public library and shopping/entertainment. Recently benefited from a new roof, new A/C, fencing, fresh paint from top to bottom, tile flooring, granite countertops, plumbing/ electrical system and much more! Schedule your appointment now! Do not miss out on this great opportunity!