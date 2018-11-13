7519 Dyer Street

Amenities

Now offering a $225 month concession off the $1,395 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,170!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space! The Bedrooms feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and spacious closets! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.



