Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:36 AM

7519 Dyer Street

7519 Dyer St · No Longer Available
Location

7519 Dyer St, Houston, TX 77088
Acres Home

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $225 month concession off the $1,395 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,170! 

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space! The Bedrooms feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and spacious closets! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7519 Dyer Street have any available units?
7519 Dyer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7519 Dyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
7519 Dyer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7519 Dyer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7519 Dyer Street is pet friendly.
Does 7519 Dyer Street offer parking?
No, 7519 Dyer Street does not offer parking.
Does 7519 Dyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7519 Dyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7519 Dyer Street have a pool?
No, 7519 Dyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 7519 Dyer Street have accessible units?
No, 7519 Dyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7519 Dyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7519 Dyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7519 Dyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7519 Dyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

