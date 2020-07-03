75 Crain Square Boulevard

Amenities

Quintessential luxury living with Southern Traditional inspired architecture unlike any other community in town. Located in Southside Place, voted one of the safest communities in Houston, Crain Square is secure and gated for the ultimate lock-andleave homeowner experience. This unique home features 2 front entrances, one on the ground floor and the other up a charming stoop to the 2nd floor - great for guests or visitors. 2 Guest Suites on the 1st floor, open Living and Dining Room, Family Room off the Gourmet Kitchen with Thermador SS appliances, 2 balconies and a rooftop terrace. The Master Suite includes a luxurious master bath, over-sized wardrobe closet, coffee bar and private balcony. On the top floor is Game Room with Wet Bar and a spacious Rooftop Terrace with fireplace. And of course, each level is accessible with a custom Elevator. Please visit our model home at 81 Crain Square (3737 Bellaire Blvd for GPS input) open Monday thru Saturday 10am-5pm andSunday 12-5pm.