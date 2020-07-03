All apartments in Houston
Location

75 Crain Square Blvd, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
Quintessential luxury living with Southern Traditional inspired architecture unlike any other community in town. Located in Southside Place, voted one of the safest communities in Houston, Crain Square is secure and gated for the ultimate lock-andleave homeowner experience. This unique home features 2 front entrances, one on the ground floor and the other up a charming stoop to the 2nd floor - great for guests or visitors. 2 Guest Suites on the 1st floor, open Living and Dining Room, Family Room off the Gourmet Kitchen with Thermador SS appliances, 2 balconies and a rooftop terrace. The Master Suite includes a luxurious master bath, over-sized wardrobe closet, coffee bar and private balcony. On the top floor is Game Room with Wet Bar and a spacious Rooftop Terrace with fireplace. And of course, each level is accessible with a custom Elevator. Please visit our model home at 81 Crain Square (3737 Bellaire Blvd for GPS input) open Monday thru Saturday 10am-5pm andSunday 12-5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Crain Square Boulevard have any available units?
75 Crain Square Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Crain Square Boulevard have?
Some of 75 Crain Square Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Crain Square Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
75 Crain Square Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Crain Square Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 75 Crain Square Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 75 Crain Square Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 75 Crain Square Boulevard offers parking.
Does 75 Crain Square Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Crain Square Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Crain Square Boulevard have a pool?
No, 75 Crain Square Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 75 Crain Square Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 75 Crain Square Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Crain Square Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Crain Square Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

