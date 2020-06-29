7495 Brompton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained two story town home located in a highly sought after community near the world renowned Texas Medical Center! This home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, beautiful tile and wood floors throughout, and a second story balcony overlooking community pool. This is an excellent option for those looking for a home to raise a family or medical professionals tired of that long commute. It is within walking distance of the medical center shuttle and Braes Bayou jogging trail. It is also great for those who love great shopping and dining options. Refrigerator and full size W/D included. Two reserved covered parking spaces and storage closet located just outside the back patio area. Owners Poured love into this home and it shows!



(RLNE4733040)