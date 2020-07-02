7447 Cambridge St 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court

Unit 103 Available 07/01/20 Modern Townhouse in Houston Medical District - Property Id: 241420



City Place Townhomes is a gated community in the heart of the medical center. It is a lovely, well-kept community within a 10 minute walk to Houston Michael R DeBakey VA Medical Center. This location is perfect for the medical professional or medical student by being a few steps away from the Baylor College of Medicine Shuttle that picks people up at Entrance #70. The complex boasts a workout room, club house, pool, racquetball court, 24 hour security guards, and is pet friendly. Partially refurnished with a couch, kitchen table with chairs, TV, dresser, double-sized bed, ceramic wood tile on the first floor and hardwood on the second floor.

