7447 Cambridge St 103

Unit 103 Available 07/01/20 Modern Townhouse in Houston Medical District - Property Id: 241420
City Place Townhomes is a gated community in the heart of the medical center. It is a lovely, well-kept community within a 10 minute walk to Houston Michael R DeBakey VA Medical Center. This location is perfect for the medical professional or medical student by being a few steps away from the Baylor College of Medicine Shuttle that picks people up at Entrance #70. The complex boasts a workout room, club house, pool, racquetball court, 24 hour security guards, and is pet friendly. Partially refurnished with a couch, kitchen table with chairs, TV, dresser, double-sized bed, ceramic wood tile on the first floor and hardwood on the second floor.
