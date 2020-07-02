All apartments in Houston
7447 Cambridge St 103

7447 Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

7447 Cambridge Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit 103 Available 07/01/20 Modern Townhouse in Houston Medical District - Property Id: 241420

City Place Townhomes is a gated community in the heart of the medical center. It is a lovely, well-kept community within a 10 minute walk to Houston Michael R DeBakey VA Medical Center. This location is perfect for the medical professional or medical student by being a few steps away from the Baylor College of Medicine Shuttle that picks people up at Entrance #70. The complex boasts a workout room, club house, pool, racquetball court, 24 hour security guards, and is pet friendly. Partially refurnished with a couch, kitchen table with chairs, TV, dresser, double-sized bed, ceramic wood tile on the first floor and hardwood on the second floor.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241420
Property Id 241420

(RLNE5631179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 Cambridge St 103 have any available units?
7447 Cambridge St 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7447 Cambridge St 103 have?
Some of 7447 Cambridge St 103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 Cambridge St 103 currently offering any rent specials?
7447 Cambridge St 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 Cambridge St 103 pet-friendly?
No, 7447 Cambridge St 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7447 Cambridge St 103 offer parking?
No, 7447 Cambridge St 103 does not offer parking.
Does 7447 Cambridge St 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7447 Cambridge St 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 Cambridge St 103 have a pool?
Yes, 7447 Cambridge St 103 has a pool.
Does 7447 Cambridge St 103 have accessible units?
No, 7447 Cambridge St 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 Cambridge St 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7447 Cambridge St 103 has units with dishwashers.

