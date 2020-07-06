All apartments in Houston
7433 Yoe Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:08 PM

7433 Yoe Street

7433 Yoe Street
Location

7433 Yoe Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Large fenced backyard with open patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 Yoe Street have any available units?
7433 Yoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7433 Yoe Street have?
Some of 7433 Yoe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7433 Yoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
7433 Yoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 Yoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7433 Yoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 7433 Yoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 7433 Yoe Street offers parking.
Does 7433 Yoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 Yoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 Yoe Street have a pool?
No, 7433 Yoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 7433 Yoe Street have accessible units?
No, 7433 Yoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 Yoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7433 Yoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

