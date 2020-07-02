All apartments in Houston
Location

742 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in! A must see 3 beds/3.5 baths, 4th floor roof top terrace, in a gated community with a pool. Open concept living that features high ceilings, crown molding, chef's kitchen with walk in pantry and abounding natural light throughout. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included with approved lease. This beautiful home is located across street from Lawrence park (perfect for walking the dog), the new M-K-T Heights opening in 2020 right next store, and the Heights hike and bike trail. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 N Shepherd Drive have any available units?
742 N Shepherd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 N Shepherd Drive have?
Some of 742 N Shepherd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 N Shepherd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
742 N Shepherd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 N Shepherd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 N Shepherd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 742 N Shepherd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 742 N Shepherd Drive offers parking.
Does 742 N Shepherd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 N Shepherd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 N Shepherd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 742 N Shepherd Drive has a pool.
Does 742 N Shepherd Drive have accessible units?
No, 742 N Shepherd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 742 N Shepherd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 N Shepherd Drive has units with dishwashers.

