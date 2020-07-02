742 N Shepherd Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for immediate move in! A must see 3 beds/3.5 baths, 4th floor roof top terrace, in a gated community with a pool. Open concept living that features high ceilings, crown molding, chef's kitchen with walk in pantry and abounding natural light throughout. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included with approved lease. This beautiful home is located across street from Lawrence park (perfect for walking the dog), the new M-K-T Heights opening in 2020 right next store, and the Heights hike and bike trail. Schedule your showing today.