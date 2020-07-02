731 Plainwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning and gorgeous fully renovated home in the highly coveted Memorial Thicket neighborhood of the Energy Corridor. This lovely and luxurious home boasts high ceilings, wood-grained tile flooring, immaculate finishes, whirlpool appliances and marble countertops. With two ovens and an outdoor patio, this fabulous home will provide an excellent venue for entertaining guests and hosting gatherings. With easy access to I-10, Beltway-8 and City Centre, fine dining, entertainment and shopping are only minutes away....Modernized and fully updated this beautiful home is a MUST SEE today! You will be highly impressed! Oh and by the way, word has it that the orange tree has the best tasting, fist sized oranges ever tasted.