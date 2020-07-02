730 E 29th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate New Orleans style home, with double front porches, loaded with designer finishes throughout such as exquisite molding, soaring ceilings, chandeliers, oak floors, dry bar, wine rack and lots of built-ins. First floor features formal living and dining in front and kitchen and den in back. Dream island kitchen with Thermodor gas stove, built-in microwave, and custom wood cabinetry! 2nd floor master suite with his & hers closets, jetted tub, separate shower and private balcony! Convenient location to all freeways for quick commuting.