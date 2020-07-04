All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

729 S Ella Creek Dr

729 South Ella Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

729 South Ella Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 S Ella Creek Dr have any available units?
729 S Ella Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 S Ella Creek Dr have?
Some of 729 S Ella Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 S Ella Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
729 S Ella Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 S Ella Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 729 S Ella Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 729 S Ella Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 729 S Ella Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 729 S Ella Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 S Ella Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 S Ella Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 729 S Ella Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 729 S Ella Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 729 S Ella Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 729 S Ella Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 S Ella Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

