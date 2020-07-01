All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:36 PM

722 Roy Street

722 Roy Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 Roy Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Several applications under review! This beautiful 2 story, corner lot home in the heart of the Washington Corridor, is now available for lease! As you enter the home you will notice the elegance that exudes from the high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Natural light coming in from every corner as it sits on a corner lot! Open Kitchen to dining area with extra seating at the kitchen counter bar. You even have 3 patio areas perfect for relaxing after a long day of work or your next al fresco dinner party. As you make your way upstairs you will be pleasantly surprised at the amazing distribution and size of the bedrooms. And wait til you see that master bath! You definitely need to see this one in person. Walking distance to trendy Washington Ave hot spots! Less than 8 minutes to Memorial Park for a nature walk. Less than 10 minutes to I-10 for an easy commute. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Roy Street have any available units?
722 Roy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 722 Roy Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 Roy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Roy Street pet-friendly?
No, 722 Roy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 722 Roy Street offer parking?
Yes, 722 Roy Street offers parking.
Does 722 Roy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Roy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Roy Street have a pool?
No, 722 Roy Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 Roy Street have accessible units?
No, 722 Roy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Roy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Roy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Roy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Roy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

