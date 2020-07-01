722 Roy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Several applications under review! This beautiful 2 story, corner lot home in the heart of the Washington Corridor, is now available for lease! As you enter the home you will notice the elegance that exudes from the high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Natural light coming in from every corner as it sits on a corner lot! Open Kitchen to dining area with extra seating at the kitchen counter bar. You even have 3 patio areas perfect for relaxing after a long day of work or your next al fresco dinner party. As you make your way upstairs you will be pleasantly surprised at the amazing distribution and size of the bedrooms. And wait til you see that master bath! You definitely need to see this one in person. Walking distance to trendy Washington Ave hot spots! Less than 8 minutes to Memorial Park for a nature walk. Less than 10 minutes to I-10 for an easy commute. Make your appointment today!