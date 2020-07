Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Charming and spacious 2 bedroom house in quiet neighborhood. Home has been remodeled with new floors, counter tops, bathroom, and paint throughout the house. Large living area and kitchen, storage shed in backyard. Enjoy the outdoors with the large covered patio and spacious backyard. New refrigerator stove will be installed upon move in. Great location, just minutes to downtown.