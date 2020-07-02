719 W Drew Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This CENTRALLY LOCATED home in Montrose is a MUST SEE!! With HARDWOOD floors, CUSTOM FIXTURES, tons of NATURAL LIGHT, VAULTED CEILINGS and CROWN MOLDING throughout, this BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED home is move-in ready!!! The open kitchen and living area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen even has BUILT IN wine glass storage!!! The floor plan has 2 bedrooms down making the master bedroom is it's own private retreat located on the 3rd floor. You'll be walking distance from all the great NEIGHBORHOOD HOT SPOTS and RESTAURANTS and just minutes away from downtown, midtown, parks and major freeways, and more!!!