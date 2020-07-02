All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

719 W Drew Street

719 West Drew Street · No Longer Available
Location

719 West Drew Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This CENTRALLY LOCATED home in Montrose is a MUST SEE!! With HARDWOOD floors, CUSTOM FIXTURES, tons of NATURAL LIGHT, VAULTED CEILINGS and CROWN MOLDING throughout, this BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED home is move-in ready!!! The open kitchen and living area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen even has BUILT IN wine glass storage!!! The floor plan has 2 bedrooms down making the master bedroom is it's own private retreat located on the 3rd floor. You'll be walking distance from all the great NEIGHBORHOOD HOT SPOTS and RESTAURANTS and just minutes away from downtown, midtown, parks and major freeways, and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 W Drew Street have any available units?
719 W Drew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 W Drew Street have?
Some of 719 W Drew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 W Drew Street currently offering any rent specials?
719 W Drew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 W Drew Street pet-friendly?
No, 719 W Drew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 719 W Drew Street offer parking?
Yes, 719 W Drew Street offers parking.
Does 719 W Drew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 W Drew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 W Drew Street have a pool?
No, 719 W Drew Street does not have a pool.
Does 719 W Drew Street have accessible units?
No, 719 W Drew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 719 W Drew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 W Drew Street has units with dishwashers.

