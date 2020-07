Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

714 Fargo is a gem in Montrose! Fabulous location with stunning city views! A 2015 build by Tranquility Development Group. Over 3,400 square feet of living space with roof top deck and ground floor patio with fenced backyard. Solid oak floors and top of the line Jenn-Air appliances. Live in luxury with all Montrose has to offer at your doorstep.