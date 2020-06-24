7134 Mapleridge Street

Amenities

Two bedroom 2 bath condominium located in small 27 unit Condominium Community in walking distance to the City of Bellaire water park and Condit Elementary school. Glass elevator from gated garage to access 3rd-floor unit. Modern Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, and 42''maple cabinets. Interior has 10' ceilings, 8' doors throughout, crown molding, and recessed lighting Hardwood floors in Living area. Master Bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Washer & Dryer included. Zoned to Bellaire schools. Walking distance to Bellaire Town center. Two assigned tandem garage parking spaces.