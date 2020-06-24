All apartments in Houston
Location

7134 Mapleridge Street, Houston, TX 77081
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Two bedroom 2 bath condominium located in small 27 unit Condominium Community in walking distance to the City of Bellaire water park and Condit Elementary school. Glass elevator from gated garage to access 3rd-floor unit. Modern Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, and 42''maple cabinets. Interior has 10' ceilings, 8' doors throughout, crown molding, and recessed lighting Hardwood floors in Living area. Master Bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Washer & Dryer included. Zoned to Bellaire schools. Walking distance to Bellaire Town center. Two assigned tandem garage parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 Mapleridge Street have any available units?
7134 Mapleridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7134 Mapleridge Street have?
Some of 7134 Mapleridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7134 Mapleridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
7134 Mapleridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 Mapleridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 7134 Mapleridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7134 Mapleridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 7134 Mapleridge Street offers parking.
Does 7134 Mapleridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7134 Mapleridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 Mapleridge Street have a pool?
No, 7134 Mapleridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 7134 Mapleridge Street have accessible units?
No, 7134 Mapleridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 Mapleridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7134 Mapleridge Street has units with dishwashers.

