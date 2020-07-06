All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7130 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:12 AM

7130 S Dairy Ashford Rd

7130 South Dairy Ashford Road · No Longer Available
Location

7130 South Dairy Ashford Road, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ee181b044 ----
Don\'t miss out on this charming corner unit! Close to major freeways and Westpark Toll. Lots of light. Good sized bedrooms, and living area. Washer, dryer and the fridge is included! This will NOT last long!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Fenced Back Patio
Fridge Included
Garage
Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

