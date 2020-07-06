7130 S Dairy Ashford Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don\'t miss out on this charming corner unit! Close to major freeways and Westpark Toll. Lots of light. Good sized bedrooms, and living area. Washer, dryer and the fridge is included! This will NOT last long!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



