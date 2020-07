Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Just remodeled, nice and cozy home in quiet neighborhood and convenient location. Fresh interior paint, new Tile in living and kitchen and laminate wood floor in all bedrooms, new mini-blinds too. Bathroom is totally redone with new tile wall, shower enclosure and tub. Large back yard, with two storages. Ready to move in.