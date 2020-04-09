All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019

7114 Pinetex Drive

7114 Pinetex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7114 Pinetex Drive, Houston, TX 77396
George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Cute country home near IAH airport, 59 BW8 - Property Id: 90929

This 3 bedroom 1 bath house with attached garage that opens front and back. Lot is 7000 square feet with fenced yard, great for kids. Neighborhood is family oriented and very close to beltway 8 and 59. Very convenient if you work at the IAH airport or nearby oil and gas companies. Downtown Houston 15 miles away . Automatic Motion Detector lights on the front and back of the house. Laundry hookups for your laundry machines. Currently being newly painted. Home has new windows, new central AC, new electrical service panel and weatherhead.

12 month lease is $1200/month. Security Damage deposit is $1250 but can be reduced depending on credit score. Security deposit can be paid over the first 3 months. Credit and background check required. Minimum 600 FICO, no prior evictions or felonies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90929
Property Id 90929

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4577613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 Pinetex Drive have any available units?
7114 Pinetex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7114 Pinetex Drive have?
Some of 7114 Pinetex Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 Pinetex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7114 Pinetex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 Pinetex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7114 Pinetex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7114 Pinetex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7114 Pinetex Drive offers parking.
Does 7114 Pinetex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 Pinetex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 Pinetex Drive have a pool?
No, 7114 Pinetex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7114 Pinetex Drive have accessible units?
No, 7114 Pinetex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 Pinetex Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7114 Pinetex Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

