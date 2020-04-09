7114 Pinetex Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Cute country home near IAH airport, 59 BW8 - Property Id: 90929



This 3 bedroom 1 bath house with attached garage that opens front and back. Lot is 7000 square feet with fenced yard, great for kids. Neighborhood is family oriented and very close to beltway 8 and 59. Very convenient if you work at the IAH airport or nearby oil and gas companies. Downtown Houston 15 miles away . Automatic Motion Detector lights on the front and back of the house. Laundry hookups for your laundry machines. Currently being newly painted. Home has new windows, new central AC, new electrical service panel and weatherhead.



12 month lease is $1200/month. Security Damage deposit is $1250 but can be reduced depending on credit score. Security deposit can be paid over the first 3 months. Credit and background check required. Minimum 600 FICO, no prior evictions or felonies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90929

No Pets Allowed



