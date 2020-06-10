All apartments in Houston
709 W 39th St.

709 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

709 West 39th Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da43bc30ae ----
Come and see the spacious, charming, 1.5 story home on an oversized lot. Recently remodeled and ready for move in! Large family room with built-ins. Separate dining room with window to the porch. Gorgeous refinished hardwoods throughout. Like new tile in kitchen and baths. Nice sized kitchen with ample cabinets, gas range, and the fridge is included. Kitchen opens to dining and the spacious covered porch. Bathrooms have like new cabinets and vanities. Bonus 2nd floor perfect for office or play room with big walk in attic. Washer and dryer included. Auto driveway gate.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Built Ins
Covered Porch
Garage
Gas Range
Recently Remodeled
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 W 39th St. have any available units?
709 W 39th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 W 39th St. have?
Some of 709 W 39th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 W 39th St. currently offering any rent specials?
709 W 39th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 W 39th St. pet-friendly?
No, 709 W 39th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 709 W 39th St. offer parking?
Yes, 709 W 39th St. offers parking.
Does 709 W 39th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 W 39th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 W 39th St. have a pool?
No, 709 W 39th St. does not have a pool.
Does 709 W 39th St. have accessible units?
No, 709 W 39th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 709 W 39th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 W 39th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

