709 W 39th St.

Come and see the spacious, charming, 1.5 story home on an oversized lot. Recently remodeled and ready for move in! Large family room with built-ins. Separate dining room with window to the porch. Gorgeous refinished hardwoods throughout. Like new tile in kitchen and baths. Nice sized kitchen with ample cabinets, gas range, and the fridge is included. Kitchen opens to dining and the spacious covered porch. Bathrooms have like new cabinets and vanities. Bonus 2nd floor perfect for office or play room with big walk in attic. Washer and dryer included. Auto driveway gate.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: 1 713-972-1222



